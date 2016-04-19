Kuczynski's economy minister pick seeks lower taxes in Peru

LIMA (Reuters) - Alfredo Thorne, a former JP Morgan Chase executive who would become the economy minister if Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is elected, told Reuters in an interview he will seek consensus in the next Congress to reduce taxes and boost public and private investment.

He added that he would extend the term of central bank directors to 7.5 years from the current five years and would seek consensus with a Congress that will be dominated by the party of presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori.

Kuczynski and Fujimori, both market-friendly candidates, won the most votes during the Peru’s April 10 presidential election, and will face each other in a June 5 run-off. Recent polls have shown the candidates neck-and-neck.

Fujimori’s party, Fuerza Popular, would have at least 71 of 130 seats in Peru’s unicameral Congress. Legislators affiliated with Kuczynski meanwhile would have 20 seats, and congressmen affiliated with former leftist candidate Veronika Mendoza would have 19, according to partial election results.

“We have to generate consensus in favor of our economic program, and I think there are many things with which we already have a true reconciliation with Fujimori’s party,” Thorne told Reuters.

Thorne said one of his first proposals would be to lower the sales tax 1 percentage point annually, to 15 percent in 2019 from its current level of 18 percent.

He added that he would seek to broaden Peru’s fiscal deficit goal to 3 percent of GDP from its current 2 percent target to fund large infrastructure projects.

Fujimori, whose now-imprisoned father was Peru’s authoritarian leader throughout the 1990s, has also supported infrastructure spending and has even said she would use the government’s contingency funds for that purpose.

“I think we have some differences in some matters,” said Thorne.

“But I think in terms of substance, we’re going to be able to bring about a reform agenda that brings this economy first to recovery and then to sustainable growth.”

Thorne added he would seek a constitutional reform from Congress to “reinforce” the Central Bank’s independence and said he would keep current Central Bank chief Julio Velarde in his post.

As part of the reform, Thorne wants rewrite term schedules so the mandate of the Central Bank’s president does not align with the term of Peru’s president.

“We have no doubt that Fujirmori’s party would support this,” Thorne said.

“There have been real conversations, and I believe we would give true independence to the Central Bank and send a clear mandate that its goal is price stability.”