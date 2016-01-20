FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Vultures with GoPros hunt down illegal dumpers in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - In a bid to eradicate illegal rubbish dumping around Lima, Peruvian authorities are outfitting vultures with GPS tracking devices and GoPro cameras to monitor the city from above.

Under the “Vultures Detect” program, 10 trained birds wearing specially-designed vests have already started the job.

“Generally the majority of people have a negative view of the vulture, which is associated many times with death and many negative things,” trainer Alfredo Correa said.

“They don’t realize that vultures play a very important role in nature, especially in Lima as they’re helping a lot to control a large quantity of the rubbish we’re dumping.”

