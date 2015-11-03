Explorers prepare to set sail on Kon-Tiki2 expedition

CALLAO, Peru - Crew members of the Kon-Tiki2 scientific expedition prepare the sails and riggings on rafts before they are blessed and hoisted into the sea for their 8,000 km (5,000 mile), four-month journey from South America to Polynesia and back.

The two wooden rafts, called Tupac Yupanqui and Rahiti Tane, were designed to replicate crafts used 6,000 years ago as a testament to how ancient people traveled between South America and Polynesia.

The international team of 14 adventurers and scientists, who come from nine countries, named the expedition Kon-Tiki 2 after the 1947 journey by raft across the Pacific led by Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl.