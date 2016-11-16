People walk in Larcomar shopping mall in the Miraflores district of Lima, Peru April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

Guard covers his face from smoke during a fire at Larcomar mall in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A guard covers his face from smoke during a fire at Larcomar mall where at least three people died, according to the fire department, in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Smoke billows from Larcomar mall during a fire where at least three people died, according to the fire department, in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2016. Pictured left of Larcomar mall is JW Marriott Hotel Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Smoke is seen at Larcomar mall during a fire where at least three people died, according to the fire department, in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Fireman is evacuated during a fire at Larcomar mall in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Firemen work during a fire at Larcomar mall where at least three people died, according to the fire department, in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

LIMA At least four people died in a fire in a movie theater at a popular seaside mall in Lima on Wednesday, ahead of a global summit bringing together presidents from the United States, Russia, China, Japan and other countries this week.

The victims appeared to be two men and two women, but the bodies were so charred that it would be hard to determine their sex and identities with certainty, Police General Hugo Begazo said on local broadcaster RPP. Begazo added that 13 people were missing at the Larcomar shopping center.

Larcomar, managed by Chilean company Parque Arauco SA, put out a statement, saying the fire was in the movie theater and the causes are under investigation.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter that he lamented the tragedy and said it merited a thorough investigation.

Firefighters were working to find several missing people, said Miguel Eduardo Yi, a fire department chief in Lima.

At least one firefighter was carried away on a stretcher as black smoke continued to billow from the open air mall that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, a Reuters witness said.

U.S. President Barack Obama was scheduled to stay at a hotel in front of the mall during the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that Peru is hosting this week, local media reported. The White House declined to comment.

The British embassy in Lima, less than a block from the mall, was closed due to a fire in its vicinity, the British government said in a statement.

Obama and other world leaders were scheduled to arrive in Peru between Thursday and Friday.

