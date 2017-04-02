FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mineral transport train in Peru to restart after flood damage
April 2, 2017 / 12:46 AM / 5 months ago

Mineral transport train in Peru to restart after flood damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A train that transports minerals from Peru's central region to the Pacific Coast was due to start running again on Saturday after flood-related damage was repaired, President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said.

Producers of zinc, silver and copper like Volcan Compania Minera SAA (VOL_pb.LM) declared force majeure on exports after the train stopped running on March 20.

"We have come to see the reconnection of the train, which will happen tonight," Kuczynski while visiting the tracks.

More than a hundred people have been killed in an unusually brutal rainy season in Peru, the world's No. 3 producer of zinc and second-largest copper producer.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown

