Peru ex-leader Fujimori hospitalized for second time in two weeks

LIMA (Reuters) - Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was hospitalized late on Sunday after experiencing sharp pains in his abdomen, the second time this month he has been let out of prison for medical treatment, his doctor said.

Since 2007, Fujimori, 78, has been serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption stemming from his decade-long authoritarian rule in the 1990s.

Fujimori appears to have a cyst on his pancreas and will undergo tests likely keep him in the hospital for a second night, the head of his medical team, Alejandro Aguinaga, said on Monday.

A scan two weeks earlier did not, as feared, show Fujimori was suffering from a brain ischemia, or lack of blood to the brain that can lead to strokes, Aguinaga said.

Fujimori's latest health troubles come as his daughter, opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, prepares to meet with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for the first time since losing a second presidential bid to him earlier this year.

Keiko Fujimori's right-wing populist party controls a majority of seats in Peru's single-chamber Congress and last week pushed through a motion that ousted Kuczynski's education minister despite Kuczynski's pleas to spare him.

Former President Ollanta Humala rejected the Fujimori family's request to grant the former leader a pardon in 2013.

Alberto Fujimori withdrew a second request for a presidential pardon that he filed in the last days of Humala's government after Humala said he would not have time to review it and Kuczynski said he would not sign off on it even if the pardons committee recommended doing so.

Aguinaga said Alberto Fujimori had been unaware that a third party filed a new request for a pardon for him early this month that Kuczynski's government rejected because it did not fulfill basic requirements.