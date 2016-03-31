Peru's jailed ex-leader, Fujimori, hospitalized after dizzy spells

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s former president, Alberto Fujimori, was transferred from his prison cell to a hospital on Wednesday to undergo neurological tests after feeling dizzy and briefly losing the strength in his legs, his doctor said.

Fujimori, 77, serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuse and corruption during his 1990-2000 presidency, will likely spend the night in the hospital, said Dr. Alejandro Aguinaga, who was once Fujimori’s health minister.

“It appears to be manageable ... we’re doing a (MRI) scan now,” Aguinaga said by phone.

Fujimori’s daughter, 40-year-old Keiko Fujimori, is the front-runner by a wide margin in this year’s presidential race, although she is not expected to win outright in the first-round vote on April 10.

Recent opinion polls show she will likely face Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a former World Bank economist, in a possible runoff election, where she is seen losing narrowly.

Police and journalists wait outside clinic La Luz where Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori was transferred from his prison cell to undergo neurological tests after feeling dizzy and briefly losing the strength in his legs, his doctor said, in Lima, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Sympathy for the ailing former leader could help blunt a resurgence in opposition to Keiko Fujimori after two of her rivals were disqualified from the presidential race this month on grounds that they broke electoral rules.

She has promised that if elected, she would not use presidential powers to release her father. But she has insisted he is innocent of charges that he ordered death squads to massacre civilians in a crackdown on leftist rebels.

Television images showed Alberto Fujimori being pushed toward the hospital in a wheelchair. He smiled weakly and waved to supporters, who briefly chanted: “Chino! Chino!” - his nickname in the Andean country where he was born to Japanese migrants.

Fujimori is considered a corrupt dictator by many, while others credit him with fixing a broken economy and quashing a bloody insurgency in the 1990s.

He has high blood pressure and has been hospitalized several times in recent years so doctors can treat a recurrent growth on his tongue and other problems.

President Ollanta Humala, whose five-year term ends on July 28, rejected a pardon request from Fujimori in 2013 after concluding he was not suffering from a terminal illness.