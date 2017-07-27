FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 minutes ago
Peru president to replace energy and mines minister: sources
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Healthcare Debate
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Russia
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 21 minutes ago

Peru president to replace energy and mines minister: sources

Mitra Taj

3 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski attends a binational cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, July 7, 2017.Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski plans to replace Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo with Cayetana Aljovin, a minister who now oversees social programs, two government sources said on Thursday.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because details on a planned Cabinet shuffle had not been announced.

Kuczynski's decision to replace Tamayo, an economic consultant before joining the Cabinet a year ago, comes as mining investments are expected to drop for a fourth straight year.

Mining makes up about 15 percent of Peru's gross domestic product, and mineral exports account for more than half of the country's export earnings.

Peru is the world's second biggest producer of copper, zinc and silver. It ranks fourth in lead output and is the sixth-biggest gold producer.

The government said on Twitter that new ministers will be sworn in at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Thursday, on the eve of Independence Day, which also marks the completion of his first year in office.

Peruvian presidents tend to shuffle their Cabinets in the run-up to the independence holiday.

Kuczynski's initial year as president has been marked by a sharp economic slowdown in the wake of severe flooding and a graft scandal. No major announcements on the mining sector have been made.

"The government needs to talk to mining companies to see what else can be done to get projects moving," said Luis Rivera, an Americas executive for Gold Fields and the director of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru. "The role of the new minister will be to focus on medium-sized mines that can be developed in one to two years."

Aljovin holds a law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and a masters in business administration from Adolfo Ibanez University in Chile.

She was previously a local manager of BellSouth, an official in state bidding agency Proinversion, a deputy communications minister and a local journalist.

Aljovin has spent the past year as Kuczynski's Minister of Development and Social Inclusion.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.