Gramercy intends to sue Peru for $1.3 billion in bond dispute

LIMA (Reuters) - Gramercy Funds Management LLC has notified Peru it intends to sue the Andean country for at least $1.3 billion in a dispute over its decades-old agrarian bonds, the finance ministry and company said Tuesday.

U.S.-based Gramercy said Peru had rendered the bonds virtually worthless, which it said amounted to expropriation and a violation of the free trade agreement with the United States.

Gramercy owns about 10,000 of the bonds and believes they should be worth at least $1.3 billion instead of the $1.9 million or less it estimates it would get under a payment method the government intends to use.

Peru said it has managed the dispute diligently and emphasized that the bonds, issued in Peru in local currency, were subject to Peruvian jurisdiction.

The bonds were issued as compensation for land redistributed to the poor in the 1970s by leftist dictator General Juan Velasco. Past Peruvian governments resisted honoring the bonds.

In 2013, Peru’s Constitutional Court ordered the government to honor the debt using a method of calculating its current value favored by the government - upsetting bondholders.