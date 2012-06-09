Peru search team finds wreckage of helicopter carrying 14 people

LIMA (Reuters) - A Peruvian search team found on Saturday the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed four days ago on an icy mountain 16,000 feet high in the Andes,

killing all 14 people aboard.

Officials said some bodies were already being recovered from the crash site, in the district of Ocongate, near the ancient Incan city of Cusco. The search had been delayed because of severe storms in the treacherous terrain.

The aircraft, owned by a company known as Helicusco, was carrying tourists and businessmen from South Korea, Europe and Peru. Officials did not identify the victims.