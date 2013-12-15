FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Approval of Peruvian president Humala drops to fresh low
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2013 / 4:49 PM / 4 years ago

Approval of Peruvian president Humala drops to fresh low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of Peru Ollanta Humala speaks at the Harvard Club during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

LIMA (Reuters) - Only one in four Peruvians approved of President Ollanta Humala in December, an all-time low for the leader, a poll showed on Sunday.

Humala, who has been in office since July 2011, saw his popularity slip to 25 percent from 27 percent in November, stung by a police corruption scandal, pollster Ipsos said.

His approval rating has plummeted 29 percentage points since March and about 69 percent of Peruvians now disapprove of the former military officer.

That’s a far cry from the roughly 65 percent approval ratings he enjoyed near the start of his term.

While Humala has put in place a variety of social programs, he has been criticized for not doing enough to ensure the poor benefit from an ongoing metals boom in the Andean country.

The Ipsos Peru poll of 1,663 people has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.