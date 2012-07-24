Factbox: Who's who in Humala's policy team in Peru

(Reuters) - Peru’s President Ollanta Humala promoted former Justice Minister Juan Jimenez to prime minister on Monday, his second cabinet shuffle a year into his presidency as he tries to calm a wave of violent anti-mining protests.

Jimenez, known in Peru as a human rights lawyer, replaces Oscar Valdes, a former army officer who led a crackdown on protesters opposed to Newmont Mining’s $5 billion Conga project in the northern region of Cajamarca that killed five people this month.

Humala replaced six ministers but kept 13 in place, including Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla and Minister of Energy and Mines Jorge Merino.

Below is a rundown of Humala’s picks for key policy posts. Humala will give a speech on July 28, Peruvian independence day, that will likely spell out his new cabinet’s goals.

PRIME MINISTER

Humala promoted human rights lawyer Juan Jimenez, 47, who had served as justice minister since December 2011, to prime minister. Jimenez graduated from Lima’s Catholic University, where he was also a professor. He briefly served as vice justice minister in Valentin Paniagua’s government, which led Peru’s transition to democracy in 2000. Humala had tasked Jimenez with representing the government in dialogues with protesters who oppose Newmont’s Conga project. But he backed Humala’s order to suspend civil liberties in Cajamarca, where human rights groups have criticized the government for using force, and his appointment may not pacify protesters.

FINANCE MINISTER

Luis Miguel Castilla has stayed on as Humala’s finance minister for a year. He is an orthodox economist and was chosen over the academic economists Humala relied on during the campaign, many of whom favored more government intervention in the economy and were frowned on by the business community. Castilla has a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and is a former World Bank official. He is closely associated with the free-market growth boom of recent years, which relied heavily on foreign investment and which Humala has criticized for ignoring the fight on poverty.

MINES AND ENERGY MINISTER

Jorge Merino replaced Humala’s first pick for mining minister, Carlos Herrera, last December after anti-Conga protests halted Peru’s biggest mining investment in history. Merino, an engineer who earned a master’s degree in science at Ohio State University, has held leadership positions with mining companies Centromin Peru S.A. and Mineros Peru S.A. He previously worked with state agency ProInversion to promote private investment in Peru’s mining sector. He assumed his position last year announcing an “open-door policy” to solve conflicts between communities and mining companies. But his tenure has been accompanied by an escalation of the conflict in Cajamarca. Social conflicts threaten a pipeline of nearly $50 billion in investments pledged over the next decade.

*Trade and Tourism Minister: Jose Luis Silva

*Defense Minister: Pedro Cateriano

*Interior Minister: Wilfredo Pedraza

*Foreign Relations Minister: Rafael Roncagliolo

*Education Minister: Patricia Salas

*Production Minister: Gladys Triveno

*Housing and Construction Minister: Rene Cornejo

*Transport and Communications: Carlos Paredes

*Justice Minister: Eda Rivas

*Health Minister: Midori de Habich

*Agriculture Minister: Milton Von Hesse

*Labor Minister: Jose Villena

*Minister of Women: Ana Rosario Jara

*Environment Minister: Manuel Pulgar-Vidal

*Minister of Culture: Luis Peirano

*Minister of Social Conclusion: Carolina Trivelli