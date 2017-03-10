LIMA No company placed any bids on Peru's nearly 100-year-old polymetallic smelter La Oroya on Friday in the first of three public auctions, in a setback for President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's plans to ramp up the country's refining capacity.

The minimum price for the smelter and a small copper mine will be reduced by 15 percent from about $270 million [nL1N1FZ1HQ] in the second auction on March 21, and would drop another 15 percent if a third and final auction is needed on March 30, said Pablo Peschiera with consulting firm Dirige that organized the sale.

Peschiera said that interested companies likely wanted to see the results of new air quality standards that the environment ministry will release on March 17, which could reduce the cost of needed upgrades.

At least three investors are interested in buying the smelter, including companies from Canada and Europe, said Luis Castillo, a workers' representative in the group of creditors overseeing the sale.

Chinese-owned steel waste recycler GreenNovo Environmental Technology was interested in making a bid but did not fulfill all requirements set by Dirige, said Castillo.

A 2015 auction for La Oroya also failed to draw any bids as potential buyers fretted over liability for lingering pollution, labor contracts for some 2,200 workers, and millions of dollars in investments needed to clean up operations.

But Kuczynski, a former investment banker elected last June, extended the deadline for finding a new buyer for the smelter before liquidation.

Kuczynski wants Peru, the world's second biggest copper producer, to process more of the mineral concentrates that it produces to add value to exports.

The new deadline for finding a buyer for La Oroya is August 27, said Castillo.

Doe Run Peru, controlled by New York billionaire Ira Rennert's Renco Group, was the smelter's most recent owner, but went bankrupt in 2009 without finishing needed upgrades.

