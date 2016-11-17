FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Train to Peru's Machu Picchu suspends service due to threat of protest
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 9 months ago

Train to Peru's Machu Picchu suspends service due to threat of protest

Visitors walk at the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru, August 12, 2015.Pilar Olivares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - PeruRail, the company that takes hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors to the ancient Incan ruins of Machu Picchu each year, suspended service indefinitely on Thursday due to the threat of violent protests.

PeruRail said in a statement it would run a few trains to evacuate tourists who are already at the site, one of South America's most popular tourist attractions, and will refund tickets that have been purchased.

A group, known as the Unique Front to Defend Machu Picchu, began protesting in the area earlier this week, demanding better service.

"Private enterprise cannot continue to push around Peruvians and visitors of the world," the mayor of Machu Picchu town, David Gayoso García, said in a post on Facebook.

Peru's capital, Lima, is hosting global leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, some 600 kilometers away.

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.