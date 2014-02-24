FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's energy and mines minister Merino resigns: government sources
February 24, 2014 / 10:44 PM / 4 years ago

Peru's energy and mines minister Merino resigns: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Merino is resigning from President Ollanta Humala’s government, a government source and another source from the energy sector said on Monday.

Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla is also leaving the cabinet, a third government source said earlier on Monday, and Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva announced his own resignation on TV earlier on Monday.

The sources did not specify the reasons for Castilla’s and Merino’s resignations but the cabinet reshuffle follows a public squabble between Castilla and Villanueva over a bid to raise the minimum wage.

None of the ministers were immediately available for comment on their resignations.

Reporting By Patricia Velez, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft

