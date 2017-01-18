FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Peru tries to rescue seven miners trapped by landslide
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 7 months ago

Peru tries to rescue seven miners trapped by landslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Rescuers worked frantically on Wednesday to free seven miners trapped for two days in a tunnel covered by a landslide in southern Peru, authorities said on Wednesday.

One miner managed to escape early Tuesday but emergency workers were not notified of the incident until late Tuesday night, said Cristopher Lopez of the Nazca firefighting unit leading the rescue efforts.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter the government would lend any support needed to rescue the miners.

It was unclear who, if anyone, owned the mine where those trapped were working. Many illegal gold miners work in makeshift mines in the district of Acari in the province of Caraveli where the landslide occurred.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.