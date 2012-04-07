FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine trapped in collapsed wildcat mine in Peru
April 7, 2012 / 8:47 PM / in 6 years

Nine trapped in collapsed wildcat mine in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Nine workers trapped inside a wildcat mine in southern Peru received oxygen and liquids through a giant hose on Saturday while a rescue team toiled to get them out, officials said.

The men have been stuck about 656 feet below ground since the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine partially collapsed on Thursday.

“We’ve communicated with them and they are in good health, thankfully,” police officer Jose Saavedra told local radio.

A regional health official, however, said the miners were suffering from dehydration and feelings of desperation.

Small illegal mines are common in Peru, generating as much as $2 billion a year in income, according to private estimates.

Peru’s mining sector accounts for 60 percent of total exports.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Doina Chiacu

