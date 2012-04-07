Nine trapped in collapsed wildcat mine in Peru

LIMA (Reuters) - Nine workers trapped inside a wildcat mine in southern Peru received oxygen and liquids through a giant hose on Saturday while a rescue team toiled to get them out, officials said.

The men have been stuck about 656 feet below ground since the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine partially collapsed on Thursday.

“We’ve communicated with them and they are in good health, thankfully,” police officer Jose Saavedra told local radio.

A regional health official, however, said the miners were suffering from dehydration and feelings of desperation.

Small illegal mines are common in Peru, generating as much as $2 billion a year in income, according to private estimates.

Peru’s mining sector accounts for 60 percent of total exports.