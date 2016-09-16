FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Petroperu to buy five cargoes of naphta, HOGBS for Oct-Jan
September 16, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Petroperu to buy five cargoes of naphta, HOGBS for Oct-Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Peru's Petroperu is offering to buy five cargoes, each one combining 210,000 barrels of cracked naphtha and 50,000 barrels of high octane gasoline blend stock (HOGBS) for delivery from October through January, according to a tender seen by Reuters on Friday.

Bids will be accepted until Sept. 22, indexed to prices of unleaded gasoline 87 and 93 from the U.S. Gulf Coast. The cargoes must be delivered at Conchan and Talara terminals.

In a separate tender, Petroperu is also offering for sale on the open market three 60,000-barrel cargoes of straight run for delivery Oct. 15-29 at Iquitos terminal. Bids must be indexed to West Texas Intermediate crude prices.

Straight run is a product coming from a refinery's atmospheric distillation unit.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Bernard Orr and Alan Crosby

