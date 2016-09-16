Pluspetrol, partners in Peru offer three natural gasoline cargoes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Argentina's oil firm Pluspetrol and its partners in Peru have launched a tender to sell three cargoes, of 300,000 to 450,000 barrels each, of natural gasoline for delivery Oct. 2-28 at Pisco port, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The companies, including Spain's Repsol, Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach, Texas-based Hunt Oil Company, South Korea's SK Innovation and Argentine oil company Tecpetrol, last month sold three similar cargoes for September delivery.

Natural gasoline is an intermediate product between condensate and liquefied petroleum gas.

Bids for this tender will be received until Sept. 21 and they must refer to naphtha prices from Japan or Northwest Europe. Offers indexed to natural gasoline prices from Mont Belvieu, Texas, will also be accepted.