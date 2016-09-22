FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Peruvian penguin gets lost in family home
September 22, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

Peruvian penguin gets lost in family home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A lost Humboldt penguin wandered into a house on Monday (September 19) in the northern Peruvian town of Chimbote, 300 km (186 miles) north of Lima.

After shuffling through the streets all night, the penguin made its way into Mary Tancheva's kitchen, on the hunt for food.

Tancheva said the noise of pots and pans crashing to the floor woke up the family, who thought they were being robbed.

When she made her way to the kitchen, sure she would confront a thief, she said she and her children were shocked to see the bird,

"We don't know where he come from. He just walked in and when we saw him we were startled by him just walking in. We all screamed," she said.

Local police arrived at the house in the Vista del Mar neighborhood and took the penguin into custody without incident.

The penguin was examined by government officials and then taken to the Chimbote zoo, where he was released into a large man-made lake.

There, veterinarians will examine the penguin and manage his return to the sea.

Scientists believe the penguin wandered from his usual habitat in search of food.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
