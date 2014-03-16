FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2014 / 5:33 PM / 4 years ago

Peru's former president, Fujimori, discharged from hospital after stroke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori listens to the judge's verdict about his sentence in prison, in Lima October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

LIMA, Peru (Reuters) - Peru’s jailed former president, Alberto Fujimori, has been discharged from hospital following a small stroke on Friday, his doctor said on Sunday.

Fujimori, 75, returned on Saturday to the jail where he is serving 25 years on charges of human rights abuses and corruption committed during his 1990-2000 term.

“We discharged him because he’s doing much better, he’s already moving the left side he wasn’t moving before, his sensitivity has improved and he’ll continue to receive medicine and treatment in prison,” Dr Juan Barreto told Reuters.

Fujimori, who has been imprisoned since 2007, often coordinates with members of his influential political party from his jail cell and criticizes President Ollanta Humala via Twitter and Facebook.

Humala rejected a pardon request from Fujimori last June after concluding he was not suffering from a terminal illness as claimed. Humala has said he could request a pardon again if his situation changed.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Matthew Lewis

