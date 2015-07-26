Peru's opposition wins Congress presidency in new blow to Humala

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers elected an opposition legislator as head of Congress on Sunday in a new but hardly unsurprising defeat for the ruling party and increasingly unpopular President Ollanta Humala who is in his last year in office.

Luis Iberico of the small Alliance for Progress party won with backing from lawmakers loyal to opposition presidential aspirant Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of a jailed former president and whose party makes up the largest voting bloc in Congress.

Iberico’s win will complicate further Humala’s efforts to pass new laws in his final year in office, with the president of Congress setting the agenda for congressional votes. Even so, Iberico promised he would not paralyze policymaking.

“An independent parliament is not a parliament of confrontation,” Iberico told the chamber after winning the vote. “Our first commitment is to contribute to good governance by building bridges ... that nurture democracy.”

Humala’s popularity among voters and support within Congress are at their lowest levels in his four-year term, largely due to a weak economy and allegations of corruption against close allies, including his wife.

Humala’s ruling Gana Peru party did not field a candidate in Sunday’s vote. Iberico won 70 votes against 55 for Vincente Zeballos, a member of the National Solidarity party which is allied to the government in Congress.

The government has suffered a string of Congressional defeats in past months, including some over changes to the pension system and labor reform.