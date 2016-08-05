New Peru president puts cabinet through paces with gym routine

LIMA (Reuters) - Sporting gymwear and athletic shoes, Peru's new president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski kicked off his first cabinet meeting on Thursday by leading his ministers through a fitness workout.

In the patio of Lima's government palace, Kuczynski and 11 of his 19 ministers were put through their paces for nearly half an hour by two fitness trainers, to the beat of dance music and the amusement of onlookers.

The 77-year-old, who has a pot belly and faced questions about his age and health during the recent election campaign, said he would repeat the routine with the cabinet every Wednesday.

As the Olympics gets going on the other side of South America, Kuczynski said he wanted to promote physical activity in Peru, where over half the population are considered overweight.

"We want to promote health, a healthy mind in a healthy body," Kuczynski told journalists, as members of the public watched from behind a fence.

"This is for the cabinet, but the press will be invited too."