Peru's Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s prime minister Cesar Villanueva resigned following a spat with the finance minister and the first lady, setting the stage for President Ollanta Humala to replace his cabinet chief for the fifth time since assuming power in 2011, a government source said on Monday.