Strong earthquake strikes off Peru, no tsunami risk seen
July 18, 2017 / 2:33 AM / 38 minutes ago

Strong earthquake strikes off Peru, no tsunami risk seen

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Peru on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, though Peru’s Civil defense institute Indeci said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake, which was initially measured by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at 6.3, was 44 km (27 miles) deep and centered 194 km (120 miles) southeast of Puquio, Peru, the USGS said.

It was felt in Peru's second largest city of Arequipa and in northern Chile, local media reported.

Mining company Southern Copper said there were no reports of damage at its operations in the area.

Reporting By Mitra Taj, Marco Aquino Eric Meijer; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Michael Perry and Kim Coghill

