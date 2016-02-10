FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabies spread by bats kills 12 in Peruvian Amazon
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 10, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Rabies spread by bats kills 12 in Peruvian Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - At least 12 people in remote indigenous communities in the Peruvian Amazon have died from rabies in recent months and several more remain sick after catching the disease from bats, a local governor said Wednesday.

Authorities were rushing to vaccinate people in native Achuar villages near the Morona River basin where the deaths have surged, said Fernando Melendez, the governor of the region Loreto.

Some three children were among the 12 dead, said Melendez.

“The death of even one child is grave,” Melendez said. “Today the people of Loreto are living a tragedy.”

Peru’s central government was preparing a state of emergency to free up funds for additional vaccines and fly them into affected communities, which are far from roads, said Deputy Health Minister Percy Minaya.

Rabies deaths from bat bites are rare in Peru, where native Amazonian tribes tend to lack access to basic health care and emergencies can go unattended for days.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.