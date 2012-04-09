Peru's Shining Path rebels kidnap gas workers

LIMA (Reuters) - Shining Path rebels took between 10 and 20 workers hostage near Peru’s natural gas fields on Monday to thwart an attempt by the army to capture them, sources in the military and a major gas company said.

The army caught one leader of the remnant band of rebels in February and President Ollanta Humala, a former military officer, has vowed to stamp out the rest of the group soon.

The insurgency has not posed a risk to the stability of the government since its Maoist founders were captured in the early 1990s during a civil war. The rebels are deeply involved in the drug trade in the world’s top cocaine exporter.