Spanish speleologist rescued from Peruvian cave after 12 days

Rescue members pose for a picture with Spanish speleologist Cecilio Lopez-Tercero (C) after he was rescued from a cave where he was trapped for 12 days, in Leymebamba, Chachapoyas, in this handout photograph distributed to the media on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Peruvian Air Force/Handout via Reuters

LIMA (Reuters) - A Spanish speleologist trapped 400 meters (1,312 feet) underground in a cave in the Peruvian Amazon for nearly two weeks was pulled to safety on Tuesday, a rescue worker said.

Cecilio Lopez-Tercero was stuck in the cave, named Intimachay, for 12 days in Peru’s northern Amazonas region, where the temperature can drop as low as 10 degrees Celsius and humidity reaches 100 percent.

After being lifted from the cave with a pulley, Lopez-Tercero said that he hopes to get well enough soon to continue exploring the area, rescue worker Javier Farje told Reuters.

More than 100 rescue workers, including several Spanish colleagues who traveled to South America to help in the effort, broke into applause and embraced each other after Lopez-Tercero appeared at the surface, according to local broadcaster RPP.

Lopez-Tercero suffered a back injury when he fell in the cave, according to local media.

After being pulled from the cave, he was moved to a makeshift camp for initial medical care, Farje said, and would be taken via helicopter to Lima.