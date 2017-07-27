Peru to extend liquidation deadline for La Oroya smelter again

LIMA (Reuters) - The government of centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said Wednesday that it plans to extend the liquidation deadline for the aging polymetallic smelter La Oroya in hopes of finding a new operator despite six failed attempts to sell it this year.

Kuczynski extended the previous liquidation deadline for La Oroya shortly after taking office a year ago, vowing to do his best to revive the nearly 100-year-old complex that has been largely shuttered since the 2009 bankruptcy of its most recent operator Doe Run Peru.

But no one made any offers on the smelter on Wednesday or in five previous auctions this year aimed at preventing its liquidation, even after the government relaxed sulfur dioxide emission limits to cut the cost of investing in upgrades.

The lack of interest thus far has set back Kuczynski's plans to raise the value of Peru's mineral exports by refining more concentrates at home. Kuczynski hoped to restart La Oroya while encouraging investors to build a new smelter in southern Peru.

Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said the government has decided to extend the liquidation deadline for La Oroya while it works on making it more attractive to investors.

"The rule should be published in coming days," Gonzalo Tamayo told Reuters about the formal extension without specifying how long it would be.

Pablo Peschiera, the head of consulting firm Dirige that has been tasked with selling off Doe Run Peru's former assets, said the revised emissions standards helped spark interest in the smelter but investors remain worried about potential liability for pollution in soils surrounding the smelter.

The town of La Oroya where the smelter is located in Peru's central Andes was once named one of the 10 most polluted places in the world by the Blacksmith Institute. Hundreds of children in La Oroya have been found to have dangerous levels of lead in their blood.

Earlier this month, the environment ministry asked for input from the public on possible changes to rules on polluted sites.

"That...will require a study by us and by investors as well," said Peschiera with Dirige, which had asked the government to extend the liquidation deadline by a year.

Peru is the world's No.2 copper, zinc and silver producer.

La Oroya is now controlled by the former creditors of Doe Run Peru, a unit of New York tycoon Ira Rennert's Renco Group.