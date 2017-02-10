Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LIMA Peru said on Friday that it believes the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo, wanted in connection with a far-reaching bribery probe, is now in San Francisco, California and will try to flee to Israel.
The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski added that it was asking authorities in the United States and Israel to help capture him. Peru put Toledo on its most wanted criminals list after a judge issued an international arrest warrant on Thursday.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.