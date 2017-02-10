LIMA Peru said on Friday that it believes the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo, wanted in connection with a far-reaching bribery probe, is now in San Francisco, California and will try to flee to Israel.

The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski added that it was asking authorities in the United States and Israel to help capture him. Peru put Toledo on its most wanted criminals list after a judge issued an international arrest warrant on Thursday.

