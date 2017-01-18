FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru says it and India plan to start free trade talks this quarter
January 18, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 7 months ago

Peru says it and India plan to start free trade talks this quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - India and Peru plan to start negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement covering goods, services and investments sometime in the first quarter, Peru said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a feasibility study on the proposed deal on Wednesday, clearing the way for the start of formal talks, Peru's Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Peru said an initial technical meeting in the first quarter would mark the first time that India, one of the world's biggest and fastest-growing economies, negotiated a comprehensive trade deal with a Latin American country.

Peru is a leading producer of copper, gold and fishmeal and was one of 12 signatories of the U.S.-proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to scrap.

After last year's U.S. presidential election, Peru said it hoped to join the rival Beijing-backed trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, that several TPP economies as well as India have been negotiating.

Peru, with a population of 30 million, is one of Latin America's most open and fastest-growing economies.

Peru's exports to India would likely rise 12 percent if the two countries passed a free trade deal, with clothes, fruits and vegetables, and chemical products poised to benefit the most, the ministry said.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Cooney

