FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Peru to seek other trade deals if TPP dies in U.S. Congress
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Peru to seek other trade deals if TPP dies in U.S. Congress

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Peru's President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski speaks during a conference with the foreign press in Lima, Peru July 26, 2016.Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru will seek free trade deals with Australia and other Pacific Rim countries if the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement it signed onto dies in the U.S. Congress, the incoming president said on Tuesday.

Centrist President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former investment banker, said leaders of both political parties in the United States have attacked the TPP to build support ahead of the Nov. 8 election, and that the 12-member pact might be ratified by Congress afterward.

"When the electoral cycle is over let's see what happens," Kuczynski said in a press conference with foreign media two days before his inauguration. "If the TPP isn't approved, we'll seek agreements with the countries that we're lacking."

Kuczynski cited Australia, Malaysia and New Zealand as potential new partners for free-trade deals that would build on more than a dozen pacts Peru already has with countries including the United States, China, Canada and Japan.

The U.S.-and-Japan-led TPP aims to slash tariffs on goods in 40 percent of the world's economy. But U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to kill TPP if elected and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has said she opposes it because it is not strong enough on currency manipulation and other areas.

Kuczynski did not mention any parts of the TPP that he would want changed if it were renegotiated, but said he thinks Peru's top trade partner China should be a part of the agreement.

U.S. President Barack Obama has pitched the TPP to skeptical lawmakers as a way to counter China's rising economic and political clout in the region.

"The objective of the TPP is to exclude China and I don't think that's right," Kuczynski said. "What we need are treaties that are much more inclusive."

Kuczynski plans to travel to China for his first trip abroad as president to seek investments in metal refineries and smelters that would help Peru wring more from its exports of copper, zinc, gold and silver.

Kuczynski said Peru could easily double the capacity of its only operating copper smelter and that it would make sense to build a new plant along the southern coast.

"We have the gas, we have the port, we have everything, except the organization to promote it," Kuczynski said.

Peru, a global minerals exporter of some 30 million people, also does not have trade deals with TPP-signatories Brunei or Vietnam.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.