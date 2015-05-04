Peruvian villager killed by arrow from reclusive Amazon tribe

LIMA (Reuters) - A reclusive tribe attacked a village last week in a remote area of the Peruvian Amazon and one member shot an arrow and killed a man, the government said on Monday.

The 20-year-old man died from an arrow to his chest on Friday in the Madre de Dios region, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture said, adding that the attack was carried out by a group of Mashco Piro.

Traditionally living in shelters on river banks, where they dig for turtle eggs, the Mashco Piro are a nomadic tribe that has resisted outsiders. Experts believe the tribe has about 600 members who inhabit the jungle near the Brazilian border.

Members of the tribe have clashed with loggers, poachers and drug traffickers who invaded their jungle enclaves, but anthropologists say the lure of modern tools is now tempting them closer than ever to far-flung villages and tourist camps.

Last year, nearly 100 settlers were evacuated from two villages in the Madre de Dios region after Mashco took food and tools in a raid.

Peru’s government prohibits physical contact with the Mashco Piro and a handful of other similarly isolated indigenous tribes, primarily due to their lack of resistance to many diseases carried by people outside the tribe.

