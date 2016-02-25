Doctors in Peru remove 35-pound tumor from woman's abdomen

LIMA - Doctors at the Archbishop Loayza National Hospital in Peru’s capital successfully removed a massive 35-pound (16-kg) tumor that had been growing in the abdomen of a 22-year-old woman for more than eight years.

Irianita Rojas Rasma, who is from an indigenous community in the Loreto region of northeastern Peru, was in good condition following the surgery on Feb. 20 and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The tumor was approximately 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) in diameter,” said hospital director Dr. Luis Garcia Bernal. “It’s as if she were pregnant, but twice the size.”