FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doctors in Peru remove 35-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 25, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Doctors in Peru remove 35-pound tumor from woman's abdomen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA - Doctors at the Archbishop Loayza National Hospital in Peru’s capital successfully removed a massive 35-pound (16-kg) tumor that had been growing in the abdomen of a 22-year-old woman for more than eight years.

Irianita Rojas Rasma, who is from an indigenous community in the Loreto region of northeastern Peru, was in good condition following the surgery on Feb. 20 and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The tumor was approximately 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) in diameter,” said hospital director Dr. Luis Garcia Bernal. “It’s as if she were pregnant, but twice the size.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.