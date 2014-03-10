FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru to extradite suspect in U.S. teen's disappearance after his 28-year sentence
#World News
March 10, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Peru to extradite suspect in U.S. teen's disappearance after his 28-year sentence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot sweats while sitting in the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru has passed a law to extradite Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot to the United States for questioning about the high-profile disappearance of an American teenager, but not until he finishes a 28-year jail term for murdering a Peruvian woman.

The Peruvian law, signed by President Ollanta Humala and published on Sunday, abides by a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that the government cannot extradite van der Sloot until he completes his jail term and pays a 200,000 soles ($71,400) fine for retribution.

Van der Sloot, 26, is the main suspect in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, an 18-year old from Alabama last seen with van der Sloot and another man on the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.

Holloway was in Aruba celebrating her high school graduation with classmates. Her disappearance and the unsolved case have been closely followed by U.S. media.

Van der Sloot was sentenced in early 2012 for the murder of 21-year-old university student Stephany Flores in 2010.

The U.S. has requested van der Sloot’s extradition for allegedly extorting money from Holloway’s family in exchange for information on the whereabouts of her body, which has never been found.

The U.S. embassy in Lima was not available for immediate comment on Monday.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
