Dutch killer Van der Sloot sets date for prison wedding

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot walks handcuffed to a courtroom at the Piedras Gordas prison in Lima May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Huaynate

LIMA (Reuters) - Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot will marry his pregnant Peruvian girlfriend on Friday in prison, where the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway is serving a 28-year sentence for a separate murder, his lawyer said.

Van der Sloot, 26, will marry Leidy Figueroa in Lima’s Piedras Gordas penitentiary at midday in a small ceremony, his attorney Maximo Altez said on Thursday.

Figueroa, 24, met Van der Sloot while working in the prison selling candies and cigarettes and is expecting to give birth to his child in September, said Altez, who will be a witness at the wedding ceremony.

Conjugal visits are granted to all prisoners at Piedras Gordas, an official said.

Van der Sloot confessed to strangling, beating and suffocating 21-year-old Peruvian business student Stephany Flores after meeting her in a casino four years ago. He was sentenced in early 2012.

Van der Sloot is also suspected of killing 18-year-old Holloway, who vanished during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005 and was last seen with him and another man.

The Alabama teen’s body has not been found and Van der Sloot has denied involvement in her disappearance.

Peru has said it will extradite Van der Sloot to the United States for questioning about the Holloway case but only after he finishes his jail term.