Animal loving celebrities fete 35 years of PETA

Celebrities Pamela Anderson, Joaquin Phoenix and Anjelica Huston helped mark PETA’s, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 35th anniversary celebration on Wednesday at an event recognizing those who have championed animal rights.

“Animals are really important,” long-time animal rights activist Anderson said on the red carpet.

“They are just as important as humans and this world wasn‘t just made for humans, it’s not a civilized society because humans came into the picture.”

The animal rights organization’s gala was also attended by the likes of musician Moby and television actress Jillian Michaels who was honored for her work in bringing attention to the use of animals in entertainment.