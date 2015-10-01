FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Animal loving celebrities fete 35 years of PETA
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 1, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Animal loving celebrities fete 35 years of PETA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Celebrities Pamela Anderson, Joaquin Phoenix and Anjelica Huston helped mark PETA’s, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 35th anniversary celebration on Wednesday at an event recognizing those who have championed animal rights.

“Animals are really important,” long-time animal rights activist Anderson said on the red carpet.

“They are just as important as humans and this world wasn‘t  just made for humans, it’s not a civilized society because humans came into the picture.”

The animal rights organization’s gala was also attended by the likes of musician Moby and television actress Jillian Michaels who was honored for her work in bringing attention to the use of animals in entertainment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.