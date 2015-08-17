Pet supplies retailer Petco files for IPO

(Reuters) - Pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and JP Morgan are among the underwriters to the IPO.

Petco was taken private in a $1.8 billion leveraged buyout by TPG Capital and Leonard Green in 2006.

The San Diego-based company filed for a nominal fund raising of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.