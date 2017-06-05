FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

June 5, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 2 months ago

Petkim main shareholder Socar aims up to $3 billion Turkey investment: paper

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Azerbaijan state energy company SOCAR, the majority stakeholder of Turkish petrochemical maker Petkim, aims to make an investment worth up to $3 billion in Turkey, SOCAR Turkey chairman Vakif Aliyev was reported on Monday as saying.

"Socar is working on a new investment for petrochemical products, the facility may become the second Petkim," Aliyev said in Azerbaijan, according to the news article on Hurriyet newspaper.

"We are in talks with the government for this investment to be qualified as strategic investment," he said.

The Turkish government supports strategic investments in certain sectors as part of a new investment incentive program.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

