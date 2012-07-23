PetMed Express' results miss as customers buy less

(Reuters) - PetMed Express Inc (PETS.O) reported quarterly results that missed Wall Street expectations as it offered more discounts and customers bought smaller quantities, sending the company’s shares down 15 percent.

The company’s shares touched a low of $9.50 on Monday morning, making it one of the biggest percentage loser on the Nasdaq. They were later down 12 percent at $9.88.

PetMed, which sells both prescription and non-prescription products for dogs and cats, earned $4 million, or 20 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $4.8 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 6 percent to $69.0 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $77.3 million.