(Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had recovered and sold an exceptional 32.33 carat pink diamond from the Williamson mine in Tanzania for $15 million.

The company, which owns the historic Finsch and Cullinan mines, said it would retain a 10 percent interest in the polished proceeds.

The diamond was bought by Golden Yellow Diamonds on behalf of diamond manufacturer M.A. Anavi Diamond Group, Petra said.