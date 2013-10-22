FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petra Foods in dispute with Barry Callebaut on cocoa unit sale
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 22, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Petra Foods in dispute with Barry Callebaut on cocoa unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Petra Foods Ltd PEFO.SI is in dispute with Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) after the latter sought a discount in the final pricing for buying Petra’s cocoa business, Petra Food said in a statement late Monday.

Swiss-based Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest maker of finished chocolate products for companies such as Nestle SA NESN.VX and Hershey Co (HSY.N), sought a reduction of $98.3 million in the closing price last month, which Petra Foods considered unjustified.

In July, Petra Foods said it expected to receive $860 million from the deal, after it first announced selling its cocoa ingredients business to Barry Callebaut for $950 million last December.

Petra Foods said that Barry Callebaut’s proposal to reduce the closing price is not compliant with the sale and purchase agreement and the law and does not have a proper or valid basis.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.