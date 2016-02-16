Brazil's Petro Rio says Shell backs out of Campos Basin deal

Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich in this April 8, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil and gas company Petro Rio SA (PRIO3.SA) said on Tuesday that Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) had canceled an agreement to sell offshore assets in the Campos Basin for an undisclosed sum.

Europe’s largest oil company, which gained approval last month to take over BG Group BG.L, had agreed in January 2015 to sell its 80 percent stake in the Bijupirá and Salema fields, along with a drill ship, to Petro Rio, known then as HRT.