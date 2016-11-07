FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Petrobras, YPFB Chaco to invest $1.2 billion in Bolivia gas exploration
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 7, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

Petrobras, YPFB Chaco to invest $1.2 billion in Bolivia gas exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Petrobras Bolivia SA, a subsidiary of Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, and Bolivia's state-run YPFB Chaco have signed a $1.2 billion agreement to explore two natural gas fields with potential reserves of 4 trillion cubic feet, the Bolivian government said on Monday.

The fields are Astillero and San Telmo, in southern Bolivia. YPFB has a 40 percent stake in San Telmo while Petrobras has 60 percent. Petrobras has 40 percent in Astillero and YPFB has 60 percent.

The contract is for 40 years and both fields are expected to be producing gas in 2022.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.