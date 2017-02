The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday denied a report it is challenging an accord closed by Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem in U.S. courts.

Petrobras said in a securities filing it is waiting for access to details on naphtha supply contract in Braskem leniency deal with Brazilian prosecutors to decide on its next steps. Earlier on Friday the news of a possible challenge to the accord sent Braskem shares sharply down.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)