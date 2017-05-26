FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras says to remove Carioca from blacklist
May 26, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras says to remove Carioca from blacklist

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said it would remove engineering firm Carioca Engenharia from a list of banned contractors after both agreed on anticorruption measures.

Twenty-one contractors, including Brazil's largest builders, have been banned from signing new contracts with state-run Petroleos Brasileiros, known as Petrobras, since late 2014 amid accusations they colluded to overcharge the oil company and used the extra funds to bribe politicians.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum

