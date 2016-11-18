Petrobras could get back 5.5 billion reais in corruption probe: CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could receive up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) back as a result of an ongoing corruption probe, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Friday.
Speaking at a news conference in Curitiba, he estimated Petrobras lost roughly 6 billion reais due to a kickback scheme involving major politicians and executives. The company got 204 million reais back on Friday, adding to more than 500 million reais it had already received.
Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese