Petrobras could get back 5.5 billion reais in corruption probe: CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could receive up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) back as a result of an ongoing corruption probe, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Curitiba, he estimated Petrobras lost roughly 6 billion reais due to a kickback scheme involving major politicians and executives. The company got 204 million reais back on Friday, adding to more than 500 million reais it had already received.