9 months ago
Petrobras could get back 5.5 billion reais in corruption probe: CEO
November 18, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

Petrobras could get back 5.5 billion reais in corruption probe: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente attends an economics and politics forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 30, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could receive up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) back as a result of an ongoing corruption probe, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Curitiba, he estimated Petrobras lost roughly 6 billion reais due to a kickback scheme involving major politicians and executives. The company got 204 million reais back on Friday, adding to more than 500 million reais it had already received.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese

