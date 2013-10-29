FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNPC nears deal to buy Petrobras assets in Peru for over $2 billion: report
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

CNPC nears deal to buy Petrobras assets in Peru for over $2 billion: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People enter and leave the headquarters building of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

(Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp CNPET.UL is close to a deal to buy Petróleo Brasileiro’s (PETR4.SA) assets in Peru for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

China’s largest oil and gas company’s proposed deal may be announced as soon as next month, the report said.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is known, has been looking to shed non-core assets and protect cash.

The sale of oil fields, exploration rights, refineries and other assets are being made to help finance a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world’s largest corporate spending program.

However, selling assets has been harder than expected. In March, Brazilian state-controlled Petrobras lowered its forecast for the value of asset sales by nearly 40 percent to $9 billion from $14.8 billion.

Petrobras and CNPC could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo and Judy Hua in Beijing; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.