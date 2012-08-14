FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras makes significant Brazil oil find: partner
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Petrobras makes significant Brazil oil find: partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led Petrobras has made “one of the most significant oil discoveries” in the country’s offshore sub-salt play, Joao Carlos de Luca, the chief executive of Barra Energia, a partner in the discovery, told Reuters on Monday.

Petrobras, which operates the BM-S-8 block south of Rio de Janeiro in the Santos Basin, said in a securities filing that the group’s Caracará prospect has shown 400 meters of continuous and connected oil reserves with excellent porosity and permeability.

The oil is of a light grade at 31 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute (API) scale. Other partners in the discovery are Portugal’s Galp Energia SGPS and Brazil’s Queiroz Galvao Exploracao e Producao SA.

Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi and Jeb Blount; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.