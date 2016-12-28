FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras sells petchem firms to Mexico's Alpek for $385 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 28, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras sells petchem firms to Mexico's Alpek for $385 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday its board approved the sale of two petrochemical companies, Petroquimica Suape and Citepe, to Mexico's Alpek SAB de CV for $385 million.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the acquirers were Alpek's subsidiaries Grupo Petrotemex SA de CV and Dak Americas Exterior SL. The deal was one of five authorized by Brazil's audit court, which asked Petrobras to temporarily suspend its asset sale program on December 7.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.